John Anthony DelVecchio passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Monday, July 13, 2020. He awoke in paradise with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



John was born in Steubenville, Ohio on December 23, 1929 to John and Concetta DelVecchio. He was the youngest of their three children. In his high school years, John was a local football star and went on to serve as a medic in the Korean War; he forged lifelong friendships through these experiences. Following his return from the war, John utilized the GI bill to attend Bethany College in Lindsborg, KS and the University of Phoenix eventually obtaining a Masters of Education Administration degree. He found great joy in his vocation as a teacher and administrator with his last post served as Principal at Sherman Jr High School in Hutchinson, KS. When John shared his testimony he would say he had once pursued a goal of becoming a millionaire by age 40, and by God's divine plan, it is at that age that he became a Christian- shifting his goal beyond earthly gain to heavenly treasures beyond compare. He was a beloved father and grandfather, and he took great pride in that role - always greeting the little ones with a "boop boop" and candy treat. He lovingly referred to his grandchildren as his "angels", telling each of them that they were his favorite and not to tell the others.



John was preceded in death by wife, Mary (Grob) DelVecchio; son, Fred Walking-Badger; and son-in-law, Dale Hague.



He is survived by children: Doe Ann Hague of Newton, KS; Tonny DelVecchio of Peabody, KS; Lonny (Laurie) DelVecchio of Shawnee, KS; Tina (Paul) Partridge of Whitewater, KS; Roy (Alicia) Harr of Towanda, KS; Carl (Evelyn) Harr of Hays, KS; Sonia (Toby) Kittle of Newton, KS; eighteen grandchildren, twenty greatgrandchildren, and all those who knew him as "Bubba".



Graveside Committal service will military honors will be 10:00 a.m., Friday July 17, 2020 at Eastlawn Cemetery in Zimmerdale, Kansas. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Petersen Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Petersen Funeral Home. The family will announce a meal and gathering time for sharing following the memorial service.



Memorials may be made to the HUB in Peabody, Kansas in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

