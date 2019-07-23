|
John Donald Bastow, 85, of Newton, passed peacefully into his Savior's presence on Wednesday (July 17, 2019). He was born Nov. 25, 1933, the son of Jess Morgan Bastow and Joan Magdelena (Schuessler) Bastow. John grew up on a Harvey County farm. At a young age, John was needed to assist his family in farming so was not able to complete his schooling to graduation. He very successfully completed his GED later in life. Those who worked with him in his early work career knew him as "Bosco."
John was married to Dorothy Louise (Davis) Bastow in 1955. She passed away in 1995. From that union, two sons survive, Steve Bastow of Newton and Roger Bastow of Santa Rosa, California. John is also survived by his sister, Jean (Bastow) Diefenthaler of Kiel, Wisconsin.
John married Mary (Toedman) Bastow in 1998. Mary passed away in 2015. She had four children with her husband Loren Toedman who survive, these children being: Tom Toedman of El Dorado, Lorna Duntz of Leon, Ron Toedman of El Dorado and Kim Lasiter of Newton.
Cremation is planned. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 3, 2019, at the First Missionary Church in Newton, located at W. 12th Street and Berry Avenue. A light lunch will be served. The family will enjoy receiving friends and family at that time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in the form of checks may be sent to the Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114. They may be made payable to Source of Light Kansas and/or Park Avenue Baptist Church. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on July 23, 2019