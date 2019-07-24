Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home 111 E Elm St Lincoln , KS 67455 (785)-524-4549 Visitation 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hall Chapel, Lincoln Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hall Chapel, Lincoln Service 10:00 AM Hall Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

John William Bland, 88, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday (July 20, 2019), in Beloit. He was born Sept. 29, 1930, in Springfield, Missouri, to John William and Mabel Meachum (Buck) Bland.



Left to celebrate his life include: his wife, Julia Ella (Bell) Bland, of the home; sons: Samuel Earl Bland (Wendy) of Gales Ferry, Connecticut, John Andrew Bland (Marcia) of Tigard, Oregon, Paul Duane Bland (Lendi) of Americus, Mark William Bland (Melissa) of Conway, Arkansas, and Charles Luke Bland (Rebecca) of Claremore, Oklahoma; daughter, Mary Hunt (Donnie) of Belle Plaine; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, with another one expected in September.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Bland.



He earned a master's of Divinity degree from Phillips University, Enid, Oklahoma; a bachelor's degree from Bethel College, Newton; and graduated from the Baptist Bible College, Springfield Missouri. He was a minister most of his adult life and was ordained by the United Methodist Church. He served Baptist, Methodist, Christian and Mennonite churches across Kansas and in Oklahoma and Colorado, including South Haven, Florence, Lincoln, Iuka, Byers, Cullison, Thornburg, Reamsville, Womer, Scandia, Norway, Cassoday, Burns, Hardtner, Hazelton, Ebenezer, Bushton, Tribune, Barnard, Ash Grove, Pittsburg, Lucas and Salina in Kansas; Turpin in Oklahoma; and Towner in Colorado.



He served in the U.S. Marine Reserves.



Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at Hall Chapel, Lincoln, with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Hall Chapel, with interment following in Lincoln City Cemetery.



