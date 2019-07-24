John Bland

Guest Book
  • "Saepe Expertus, Semper Fidelis, Fratres Aeterni. Often..."
    - Harry Simpson
Service Information
Hall Funeral Home
111 E Elm St
Lincoln, KS
67455
(785)-524-4549
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hall Chapel, Lincoln
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Hall Chapel
Obituary
John William Bland, 88, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday (July 20, 2019), in Beloit. He was born Sept. 29, 1930, in Springfield, Missouri, to John William and Mabel Meachum (Buck) Bland.

Left to celebrate his life include: his wife, Julia Ella (Bell) Bland, of the home; sons: Samuel Earl Bland (Wendy) of Gales Ferry, Connecticut, John Andrew Bland (Marcia) of Tigard, Oregon, Paul Duane Bland (Lendi) of Americus, Mark William Bland (Melissa) of Conway, Arkansas, and Charles Luke Bland (Rebecca) of Claremore, Oklahoma; daughter, Mary Hunt (Donnie) of Belle Plaine; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, with another one expected in September.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Bland.

He earned a master's of Divinity degree from Phillips University, Enid, Oklahoma; a bachelor's degree from Bethel College, Newton; and graduated from the Baptist Bible College, Springfield Missouri. He was a minister most of his adult life and was ordained by the United Methodist Church. He served Baptist, Methodist, Christian and Mennonite churches across Kansas and in Oklahoma and Colorado, including South Haven, Florence, Lincoln, Iuka, Byers, Cullison, Thornburg, Reamsville, Womer, Scandia, Norway, Cassoday, Burns, Hardtner, Hazelton, Ebenezer, Bushton, Tribune, Barnard, Ash Grove, Pittsburg, Lucas and Salina in Kansas; Turpin in Oklahoma; and Towner in Colorado.

He served in the U.S. Marine Reserves.

Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at Hall Chapel, Lincoln, with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Hall Chapel, with interment following in Lincoln City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Bible College and Theological Seminary, Springfield, Missouri. Services entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, Lincoln. Online condolences to www.postrockfs.com.
Published in The Kansan on July 24, 2019
