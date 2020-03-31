Home

John C. Balthrop


1935 - 2020
John C. Balthrop Obituary
John C. Balthrop 84, died Saturday March 28, 2020 at Newton Medical Center.

He was a retired farmer and insurance agent.

He was born July 27, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky to Carmack and Cecilia (Werline) Balthrop. On January 5, 1968 he married Lois Jackson in Newton, Kansas and she survives of the home.

John is also survived by two sons Ted (Kerry) Balthrop and Jeff (Shannon) Balthrop; one daughter Lynn (Burke) Egner; one brother Virgil (Carole Blair) Balthrop; and 4 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Virginia Mink

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations in John's name may be made to the Peabody Community Foundation Park Project c/o Vintage Bank Kansas 201 North Walnut Peabody, KS 66866

Petersen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 31, 2020
