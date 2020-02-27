John D. Clutts, 50, died Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020) at his residence in Bucklin. He was born Feb. 20, 1970, in Newton to John D. and Sharie Jo (Evans) Armfield. He was later adopted in love by Eric R. Clutts.
He formerly resided in Burrton and Jetmore.
He was the proud owner/operator of Home Safety Environmental, Bucklin. While he resided in Burrton, he served many years on Burrton Fire/EMS.
In December of 1988, he married his high school sweetheart, Angie. From that marriage came three children. They divorced and later in his life, the light of his life fourth child, Carlee, was born.
Survivors include fiancé, Nicole Mazerac of Bucklin; daughters: Chelsei (Marcus) Freel of Ness City, Catelyn (Brandon) Winton of Douglas, Carlee Clutts of Bucklin and Ashleigh Mazerac of Bucklin; sons, Casey (Hillary) Clutts of Ness City, Nick Wasinger of Hanston and Kyle Mazerac of Pratt; mother, Shari Jo Clutts of Mulvane; sisters: Carnell (Kendal) Smith, Joell Seaman, Vanessa McClure, Kim (Jeff) Carter and Tierney (Neal) Warnken; brothers, Brandon Clutts, Blake (Tabitha) Jones and Jake (Bob) Bridger; and grandchildren: Paisley, Kadence, Trex, Ryder and Karson.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday (Feb. 28 2020) at Westside Baptist Church, Hutchinson. Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 27, 2020