John David Wright, age 89, of Hesston, Kansas passed away July 2, 2020 at Newton Medical Center surrounded by his family. John was born September 17, 1930 to Harvey Lee and Elsie Mary (Worthington) Wright in Newton, Kansas.
John graduated from Marion High School and went onto K-State where he attended for two years. He then entered the United States Air Force and served until his honorable discharge. John married Irene Clara Lester April 10, 1953 in West Lanham Hills, Maryland. They were married 65 years until her passing in March of 2019. Over the years John worked for the Department of Defense for 35 years, where he started in the mail room and worked his way up to the position of Navy Program Manager. John loved his family, they meant everything to him. The girls say they had the original Ozzie and Harriet upbringing and have many fond memories of time spent with their parents. There were many summer vacations as a family to Kitty Hawk, as he enjoyed delving into the history of the Wright brothers, as they were distant relatives. John had a love for deep sea fishing, and he had made many trips to Mexico to fish. After retirement his daily routine included coffee with his buddies, where they shared not only coffee but laughter and friendship.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; sister, Alice; brothers, Bill, Harold, and Don.
John is survived by his daughters, Karen Wright of Hesston, KS, Julie Wright and wife Susan Ellis of South Carolina; sister, Virginia Pientka and husband Roy of Las Vegas, NV., and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., July 10, 2020 at the Walton Cemetery with Pastor Amos McCarthy officiating. Family suggests memorial to Walton Rural Life School and may sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
