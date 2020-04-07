Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
John F. Klassen


1929 - 2020
John F. Klassen Obituary
John F. Klassen 90, passed away Saturday April 4, 2020 at the Wichita Presbyterian Manor. He was born August 21, 1929 in Newton, Kansas to Abram and Emily (Steinle) Klassen. John was baptized and joined the First Mennonite Church in Newton and now attends the First Church of the Mennonite Brethren in Wichita.

He was a graduate of the Newton High School, attended Bethel College and graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in Accounting.

John married Eileen Jones on August 26, 1949 in Newton and she survives of the home. God gave John and Eileen four wonderful children.

John worked for KG&E in Newton and Wichita for 40 years. He began in the storeroom in Newton and retired as assistant treasurer in Wichita 1990.

He enjoyed pheasant hunting and playing golf. Vacations with family in Colorado were a special time for John.
John is survived by his wife Eileen of Wichita; son: John Michael (Sharon) of Melissa, TX, daughter: Cindy (Don) Yauk of Wichita, KS, son Richard of Wichita, KS and son Steven (Marguerite) of St. Joseph, MO. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and one sister Joan (John) Pjesky of Halstead, KS.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Newton with Pastor Brent Warkentin presiding.

Memorials in John's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Drive Clarksburg, MD 20871 or in care of Petersen Funeral Home Newton, Kansas.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 7, 2020
