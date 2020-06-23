Or Copy this URL to Share

John Heckman, 79, died April 21, 2020.



Memorial service with Masonic Rites will be 10:00 A.M., Monday June 29, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding.



Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Newton, Kansas.



Memorials may be made to Caring Hands Humane Society or Midian Plane of Mercy in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store