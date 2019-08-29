Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Hiebert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John M. Hiebert, 82, of North Newton, died Aug. 17, 2019. He was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, to John and Marie Hiebert. John was baptized and was a member of the Bethel Church in Mountain Lake.



Despite growing up without a father, who was killed before John was born, he was nurtured by a loving mother who influenced his interest in learning, art and music.



After high school graduation John moved to North Newton, where he went to work at the Mennonite Press before enrolling at Bethel College that fall. He continued to work at the Mennonite Press for the next 50 years. In 1963, he took the position as art editor of "The Mennonite," a position he held for 34 years.



While at Bethel College, he met Margaret Koehn. John and Margaret married in 1958. At the time of the marriage, John and Margaret became members of Bethel College Mennonite Church.



Throughout his life, John had a great love of music. While in college, he enjoyed singing in a small group. Later, he sang in the church choir, regularly attended the Wichita Symphony and was a volunteer for 15 years at Chamber Music at the Barn.



Survivors include wife of 61 years, Margaret; and two children, Matthew Hiebert (wife, Laurie) and Kristen (husband, Mark Evans). There are four grandchildren: Rachel Evans, Daniel Evans, Lauren Hiebert and Kara Hiebert.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019) at Bethel College Mennonite Church. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at Menno Hall, Kidron Bethel.



Memorials are suggested for Bethel College Mennonite Church and Kidron Bethel Retirement Services. Published in The Kansan on Aug. 29, 2019

