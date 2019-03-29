Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Pankratz. View Sign





John grew up in rural Hillsboro and had lived in Wichita, Newton and Lyndon before moving south of Overbrook several years ago.



John owned and operated Pankratz Heating and Air for many years. Following that, he had worked for the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority as the Building Mechanic and FAA certified Airport Electrician. After retiring, John bred and raised American Quarter Horses. He was a member of the Grace Community Church in Overbrook, the American Quarter Horse Association and the Elks.



John was married to Twyla Williams in 1956; they later divorced. He married Beth Clark on March 6, 1993, in Miami, Oklahoma.



John was preceded in death by a son, Bradly Pankratz in 2007; his parents; and his siblings.



John is survived by his wife, Beth of the home; his son, Mitchel Pankratz of Ottawa; his daughter, Colette Jones of Shawnee; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral services for John will be at 2 p.m. Monday (April 1, 2019) at the Feltner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Valley Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 31, 2019) at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Community Church or the American Quarter Horse Association Foundation, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at John Pankratz, 81, passed away on Monday (March 25, 2019) at the Olathe Medical Center in Olathe. He was born on March 2, 1938, in Halstead, the youngest of six to John and Lydia Wiebe Pankratz.John grew up in rural Hillsboro and had lived in Wichita, Newton and Lyndon before moving south of Overbrook several years ago.John owned and operated Pankratz Heating and Air for many years. Following that, he had worked for the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority as the Building Mechanic and FAA certified Airport Electrician. After retiring, John bred and raised American Quarter Horses. He was a member of the Grace Community Church in Overbrook, the American Quarter Horse Association and the Elks.John was married to Twyla Williams in 1956; they later divorced. He married Beth Clark on March 6, 1993, in Miami, Oklahoma.John was preceded in death by a son, Bradly Pankratz in 2007; his parents; and his siblings.John is survived by his wife, Beth of the home; his son, Mitchel Pankratz of Ottawa; his daughter, Colette Jones of Shawnee; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Funeral services for John will be at 2 p.m. Monday (April 1, 2019) at the Feltner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Valley Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 31, 2019) at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Community Church or the American Quarter Horse Association Foundation, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon

818 Topeka Ave

Lyndon , KS 66451

(785) 828-4433 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kansan on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kansan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close