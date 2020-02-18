|
John Henry Schmidt, 85, died Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at the Newton Presbyterian Manor. He was born on Jan. 17, 1935, in Goessel, the son of Susie Goertz Schmidt and Peter B. Schmidt Sr. The family lived on a small farm between Goessel and Canton.
While growing up, John helped his mother in the kitchen and her garden until his older brother went to the service, then John helped his dad in the fields. They still farmed with horses until he was old enough to drive the tractor.
John and his siblings attended the one-room school, Bunker Hill, two miles from their home. He graduated from Goessel High School in 1953. While in high school, John played trumpet in the school band along with softball and baseball all four years, and lettered the last two years.
He went to Alternative Service in Topeka for two years. While there, he married his high school sweetheart, Delores Eva Hildebrand, on Aug. 6, 1955, at the Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church. They lived in Topeka, moving to Newton in 1957. Jobs were hard to find; John worked a few odd jobs then went to work for American Coach Mobile Homes for 29 years, then to Norcraft where he worked for 14 years until retiring in February 2001.
John and Delores liked to travel and watch their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids play sports. They were longtime members of the First Mennonite Church in Newton and had been volunteers at the Red Cross for many years. Delores died on March 30, 2017.
John was a social member of the Newton American Legion. He had a heart of gold; even though he didn't know how to swim, he loved to fish. John loved trains, having a model train track set up in the basement and a Garden Railroad track in the backyard.
Survivors include his son, C.B. "Cub" Schmidt; daughter, Patty Warkentine and her husband Jack, all of Newton; grandchildren, Amanda Warkentine, and Brett Warkentine and his wife Jessica; four-great grandchildren: Cole, Tucker, Reid and Sydney; and brother, Milfred Schmidt and wife Marilyn of Canton.
John is preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers Harold, Elmer and Pete Jr.; and sisters, Edna Lawanda Enz and Emma Regier.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at the First Mennonite Church in Newton. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Friends may call at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home between 1 and 8 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020), where the family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m.
A memorial has been established with Caring Hands Humane Society. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 18, 2020