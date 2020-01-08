Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
John Scott Obituary
John Martin Scott, 72, died Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) at Baylor Scott and White Centennial Medical Center in Frisco, Texas. He was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Newton, the son of John Neill and Virginia Royston Scott.

On Feb. 21, 1968, John married Patricia Sue Larsen; she survives. He served his country in the United States Army, was active in the Masonic Lodge and was Local Chairman of the United Transportation Union Lodge 412 from 1982 until 2006. He was also Vice Local Chairman from 1978 to 1982.

John grew up in Newton and also resided in Emporia and Kansas City before moving to Frisco, Texas, in 2007 to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He retired in 2007 after working 40 years for the BNSF Railroad.

John is survived by his wife, Patty of Frisco, Texas; son, John Patrick Scott; daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and David Reinertsen of Frisco; and grandsons, Dylan, Parker and Peyton Reinertsen of Frisco. He is also survived by a host of friends.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 8, 2020
