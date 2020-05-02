|
Johnnie Harrison Fink, 96, passed away quietly at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton on Wednesday (April 29, 2020) in his sleep.
Dad was born November 21, 1923 in a sod house built into the side of hill on his parent's homestead near Monument, Kansas. He was the fourth of five children born to George Harrison and Bertha Helen Witt Fink.
After many near calamities and near starvation, the family left the homestead and eventually settled in Salina, Kansas.
Dad accepted Christ as his Savior in 1934 at the age of 11 under the ministry of Reverend Nye J. Langmade Johnnie was active in ministry throughout his life.
He graduated from Salina High School in 1941, the hitchhiked to Topeka each week to radio school. He joined the Army (Air Corps) in 1943 and was stationed in Guam, serving in the support of B-29's and their bombing missions until the end of the war. Johnnie always loved planes and cars.
In 1946, he married Marguerite Rose McAtee of Ellis, Kansas in Salina a the Langmade home. They were married 67 years before her death in 2013.
They made their home in Salina where he became an apprenticed plumber working with his brothers at Fink's Plumbing & Heating for many years. They later moved to the Kansas City, Missouri area where he became the camp ranger for the Mid-Continent Girl Scout Camp – Camp Prairie Schooner. After retirement, the moved to Hillsboro, Kansas where he was a "jack of all trades", especially enjoying woodworking and chair repair. He always said that never in his life, did he not look forward to going to work!
He is survived by his four children Virginia (Kermit) Iserhardt of Newton, Gerre (Doyle) Gustafson of Edmonds, Wash., Barbara Bowers of McPherson, Ks., and Tim Fink of Evansville, Ind.; eight grandchildren Kristin (David) Kliewer of North Newton, Jonathan (Dawny) of Iola, Christopher (Michelle) Bowers of McPherson, Jennifer Works of Amarillo, Tx., Tara Janicki of Shore Line, Wash., Cyann Snowden of White Fish, Mont., David (Brittany) Fink of Evansville, and Amanda Fink of Evansville; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers Leroy and Marvin; and sisters Maryellen Gustafson and Jeanne Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday (May 4, 2020) the Newton Bible Church for family only, friends may watch the live steam at www.newtonbible.org.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
The casket will be open on Monday for friends at the church between 10:00 A.M. and Noon.
A memorial has been established with the Newton Bible Church, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
The family greatly appreciates the care Dad received at Kansas Christian Home.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.
Published in The Kansan on May 2, 2020