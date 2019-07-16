|
Johnnie Kay (Janzen) Morrison, 76, lost her battle with cancer on July 9, 2019, in Murrieta, California. She was born April 13, 1943, in Newton to Ilene Shank Chisholm and Arnold (John) Janzen. She grew up in Peabody before moving to Newton, where she attended the later years of elementary school through high school. She graduated from Newton High School in 1961. Later that year, she married Lloyd (Speed) Nunns and had three children, Jeffrey Darren, Lisa Ann and Lori Lynn, before moving to Hutchinson, where she worked as a travel agent for many years.
In May of 1991, she married Ronald (Ron) Morrison and moved to Grove, Oklahoma, Noel, Missouri, then back to Newton, where she retired from More Inc. before joining her children in California in 2016.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Devon), Lisa and Lori (Bill); granddaughters, Lauren and Lindsey; great-granddaughter, Logan; stepchildren: Trudi (David), Kirk (Rhonda), Chris (Kelly) and Darrin; step-grandchildren: Abby, Cameron, Matt, Bayli, Bryce, Rachele and Randy; sister/cousin, Ann Shank Stimac; half siblings, Charles, Vicki (Hahnfeld) and Shari Janzen; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; stepson, Darrin; and grandson-in-law, Paul.
The service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday (July 18, 2019) at St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton. She will be laid to rest in Newton City Greenwood Cemetery. The casket will be open one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to , St. Mary's Church, Hospice of the Valley, Murrieta, or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Kansas, in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on July 16, 2019