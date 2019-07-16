Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Kay Morrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Kay Morrison Obituary
Johnnie Kay (Janzen) Morrison, 76, lost her battle with cancer on July 9, 2019, in Murrieta, California. She was born April 13, 1943, in Newton to Ilene Shank Chisholm and Arnold (John) Janzen. She grew up in Peabody before moving to Newton, where she attended the later years of elementary school through high school. She graduated from Newton High School in 1961. Later that year, she married Lloyd (Speed) Nunns and had three children, Jeffrey Darren, Lisa Ann and Lori Lynn, before moving to Hutchinson, where she worked as a travel agent for many years.

In May of 1991, she married Ronald (Ron) Morrison and moved to Grove, Oklahoma, Noel, Missouri, then back to Newton, where she retired from More Inc. before joining her children in California in 2016.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Devon), Lisa and Lori (Bill); granddaughters, Lauren and Lindsey; great-granddaughter, Logan; stepchildren: Trudi (David), Kirk (Rhonda), Chris (Kelly) and Darrin; step-grandchildren: Abby, Cameron, Matt, Bayli, Bryce, Rachele and Randy; sister/cousin, Ann Shank Stimac; half siblings, Charles, Vicki (Hahnfeld) and Shari Janzen; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; stepson, Darrin; and grandson-in-law, Paul.

The service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday (July 18, 2019) at St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton. She will be laid to rest in Newton City Greenwood Cemetery. The casket will be open one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to , St. Mary's Church, Hospice of the Valley, Murrieta, or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Kansas, in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now