Graveside service 2:00 PM Restlawn Cemetary Newton , KS



Jolene Kay (Dillman) Spencer-Miller of Emporia died Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at her home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. She had just celebrated her 80th birthday in March with a card shower from family and friends, which brought joy to her heart.



Jolene was born on March 22nd, 1940 in Newton, Kansas to Willard Mac and Margaret Louise (Thalman) Dillman. She was raised on a rural farm southeast of Hesston and graduated from Newton High School in 1958. She married Richard B. Spencer on June 11th, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Newton.



Jolene moved from Newton to Emporia in 1963. She was secretary at Life Church in Emporia from 1974 until she retired in 1991, where she was also a member since 1974. She spent her later years volunteering at Newman Regional Hospital. Following the death of Richard Spencer in January, 2010, Jolene married Ken Miller of Lewis Center, Ohio on June 22nd, 2012. Her survives.



Jolene is also survived by two sons, Bret Spencer (Holly) of Fort



A graveside service will be at 2pm Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at Restlawn Cemetary in Newton. Pastor Paul Knight (former Pastor at Life Church, Emporia), and Pastor Paul Meinke of the First Nazarene Church of Emporia will officiate. Memorial contributions to the may be sent in care of Charter Funerals, Emporia Chapel, 501 W. 6th Ave, Emporia, KS 66801.





Smith , Arkansas and Clay Spencer (Amber) of Flagstaff, Arizona; one daughter, Richelle Barrett (Robert) of Overland Park, Kansas, 9 grandchildren, and one great-grand-daughter. Jolene also included Ken's family as her own, which included one son, Todd Miller (Chris) of Ohio; one daughter, Tami Patterson (Craig) of Tennessee, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Janice Fauchier, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in addition to her first husband.

