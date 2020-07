Or Copy this URL to Share



Jon Antonowich, 69, passed away June 29, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. He was born September 25, 1950 to Nadia and Dimitro Antonowich in Newton, KS. He loved fishing and motorcycles. He is survived by his daughter, Keesha (Joe) Schroeder, grandsons Kevin, Braxton and Mason. Sisters, Anna Wingo, Helen (Don) Smith and brother, Jim Antonowich. Nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews. There will be a graveside service at a later date.



