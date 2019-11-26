Guest Book View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Send Flowers Obituary

On November 22nd, 15-point bucks and 20-pound walleye took a collective breath. Hunting scopes and fishing poles owned by Jory rested patiently. Paint brushes, canvases and colored pencils stayed tucked into their holding places, and Jory's musical and artistic works halted without completion.



Creation paused to bear witness as Jory met the Ultimate Creator, who designed the most outstanding work of artistry - the masterpiece of Jory's family: Tamara, Braeden, Blayne, Halee, and Kyler.



In every work of art the artist himself is present. Jory's legacy lives on. In Braeden, Jory lives on not only in his name, but through his music––through the rhythm of his drums and heart––and his compassion and gentleness. In Blayne, through the stillness of nature and in hunting, Jory's calmness and strength resides. Through Halee, Jory will still be found in her singing and the strum of her guitar strings, in humor, a heart for service, and her journey in faith. In Kyler, Jory is found in his love of sports, his orneriness, his smile, and his ability to lighten the mood. In and through Tamara, the faith, love, joy and purpose they shared together will continue to impact the world deeply.



The picture painted by Jory's family and friends portrays a man who was compassionate, patient, kind, caring, calm, loving, witty, and present. He was devoted to God, his wife and kids, family, friends, and the ordinary person on the street. He loved people without judgment, even if they weren't Greenbay Packers fans. The internet will miss his 'Tic Tok' clips with Halee. Jory never let a fish win - even to the extreme of swapping his iPhone for his finishing pole on the bottom of the White River. He loved playing cards and playing sports with friends and family. Despite his receding hair, he regularly rocked out to hair bands. He kept his loved ones laughing and eye-rolling with his dad-jokes, and his 'pretty amazing' dance moves. He never shied away from the opportunity to pose for a photo that would keep loved ones in stitches.



Jory loved teaching and sharing his love of art to students. He also excelled at coaching. His team's 89-9 record during the 14 years he coached at PHMS didn't consist solely of winning games - he won the hearts of the kids on and off the field.



Jory will forever be loved and missed by: his parents, Reg and Jan (Heine) Konrade; siblings Jason (Monica) Konrade, Fr. Jarett Konrade, Jon (Laura) Konrade, Jamie (Amy) Konrade, and Jenell (Brad) Hartman; parents-in-law, Paul and Merlene Hoerner; brother-in-law, Chad (Chelsea) Hoerner; sister-in-law, Angie Hoerner; and 21 nieces and nephews.



What Jory left behind isn't only painted on canvas or built by wood, it is woven into the lives of anyone who loved him.



Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019) and a vigil will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019), both at CrossPoint Church, 1410 E 30th Ave., Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory. Memorial donations are suggested to PHMS Arts and Athletics, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.



