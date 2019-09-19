Home

Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Joseph D. Gibson Jr.

Joseph D. Gibson Jr. Obituary
Joseph D. Gibson Jr., 68, died Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) in Wichita.

He was born Feb. 17, 1951, in Newton, the son of Joseph Sr. and Marian Marguerite Draper Gibson. He was raised in the Peabody area with the help of his grandmother, Anna Mable Draper, where he graduated from Peabody High School in 1970.

Joe married Charlene Mildred Bath on June 28, 1980, in Leavenworth. They moved to Newton shortly after being married.

Joe worked at Ross Milling for over 20 years. In later years, he worked at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant in Newton as "Colonel Sanders."

Survivors include his two sisters, Janice Edens of Peabody and Mildred Joy Wegener of Toledo, Ohio.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlene, on Oct. 21, 2014; and infant sister, Grace J. Gibson.

Graveside and interment services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Sept. 20, 2019) at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Friends may call at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home between 1 and 8 p.m.Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019).

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Sept. 19, 2019
