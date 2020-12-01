Joseph Daniel 'J.D.' Pearce, 90, of Burrton, died November 27, 2020, at his home. He was born July 1, 1930, in Bartlesville, OK, to Herbert E. and Mary E. (Bird) Pearce.
J.D., or 'Podge', as he was known to many, graduated from Burrton High School in 1948. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1949 to 1951. Podge's working career included stints on the railroad, in the oilfield, as bus driver for Burrton schools, at Cessna in Hutchinson, before landing at KPL in the Hutchinson power plant, where he worked in mechanical maintenance for 25 years.
Podge was a member of Burrton United Methodist Church and Burrton Masonic Lodge. He served on the Burrton School Board and Burrton City Council for many years. Podge enjoyed golfing, watching KU basketball, doing home projects, going to coffee with friends, and finding a way to provide everything his family ever needed.
On November 11, 1951, Podge married Marjorie L. 'Marge' Collins, in Aiken, SC. They shared nearly 69 years of marriage before her death on November 6, 2020.
He is survived by: children, Dan Pearce (Debbie), Protection, Randy Pearce (Lynette), Wamego, John Pearce, Jim Pearce, Kerrie Considine (Barry), all of Burrton; grandchildren, C.J. Pearce, Meghan Bui (Dung), Aimee Bastian (Clay), Ashley Shilts (Sam), Christopher, Steven, and Kristen Pearce; seven great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.
Podge was preceded in death by: his parents; infant sister, Imogene; great-granddaughter, October Shilts; and great-grandson, Ashton.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Burrton Cemetery on South Colorado Street, Burrton, with military honors conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 1-8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, with the family present to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary.
Memorials are suggested to Disabled American Veterans
, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.