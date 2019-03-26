|
Joseph Dean Gaines, 74, of Peabody, passed away on Sunday (March 24, 2019). He was born on Oct. 14, 1944, in Summit Township, the son of Joseph Milton and Ernestina (Weber) Gaines. Joe graduated from Peabody High School with the class of 1962.
On June 11, 1965, he married Mary Beth Scrivner.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Beth; children, Beth Gaines of Westmoreland, Polly Giebler (Mark) of Wichita and Jarrod Gaines (Jennifer) of rural Newton; sisters Mary Olson of Peabody and Marjorie Gray of Peabody; and grandchildren: Karl Riffel, Kyle Riffel, Kara Riffel, Devon Gaines, Morgan Gaines, Weston Gaines, Elizabeth Giebler and Robert Giebler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Reeta Gillet; and brothers, Ron Gaines and Harvey Gaines.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (March 28, 2019) at the First United Methodist Church in Peabody. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday (March 29, 2019) at the First United Methodist Church in Peabody, with Rev. Dave Ragland officiating. Private family interment services will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund that will support area and state Kansas FFA and 4-H programs in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 26, 2019