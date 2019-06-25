On Friday (June 21, 2019) evening, Joseph Willard Goossen, of Hesston, graduated to his eternal home at the age of 88. In June of 1953, he married Elaine Vogt and together they raised four sons. Joseph and Elaine were missionaries to Brazil with Avant Ministries for 40 years.



Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (June 28, 2019) at the Moundridge Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (June 29, 2019) at Garden Community Church, 6520 N. Halstead Rd., Moundridge. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.



Memorials may be made out to Avant Ministries (for the purchase of solar panels for Harvest Radio in Northeast Brazil) c/o Garden Community Church, P.O. Box 338, Hesston, KS 67062.