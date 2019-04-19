Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
Joseph Wallace Jr.


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Wallace Jr. Obituary
Joseph B. Wallace Jr., 91, died Monday (April 15, 2019) at Asbury Park Healthcare in Newton. He was born April 8, 1928, in Arkansas City to Joseph B. Sr. and Anna L. (Good) Wallace. On Feb. 13, 1949, he married Mary (Bette) Evans in Norman, Oklahoma; she survives of the home.

Joe was a retired signal supervisor for the Santa Fe Railroad.

He is survived by his sons, Joseph Wallace III and wife Barb, Doug and wife Kay, and Dave and wife Janet. He is also survived by one brother, Harry Wallace; one sister, Mary Hammon; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Private family interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.

Memorials may be left with Asbury Park or Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 19, 2019
