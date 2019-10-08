Goessel resident Josephine I. Voth, 93, died Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital, Wichita. Born Nov. 16, 1925, to Jacob P. and Eva (Unrau) Nikkel in Goessel, she married Elmer H. Voth on Oct. 18, 1952, at Alexanderwohl Church. He died in 2012.
Survivors include daughters, Nancy (Brian) Stucky of Goessel and Leanne (Byron) Githens of Fredonia; son, Delton (Janice) Voth of rural Goessel; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; brother, Abraham Nikkel; and sister, Doris Schmidt.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday (Oct. 11, 2019) at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, rural Goessel. Interment will be 10 a.m. Friday at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church chapel.
Memorial donations are suggested to Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church or Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 96, Goessel, KS 67053.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 8, 2019