Joyce DeMae (Gehring) Kyle
1927 - 2020
Joyce DeMae (Gehring) Kyle went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020. She was born November 14, 1927 at McPherson, Kansas to Fred J.C. Gehring and Helen Marie (Wedel) Gehring.

Joyce married Kenneth Paul Kyle on January 19, 1947 in Burns, Kansas where they lived on the same farm for the duration of their life surrounded by a great, supportive community.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ken of 45 years of marriage and grandson Chris.

She truly had a servants heart, always wanting to do for others and not wanting any recognition in return. She loved the Lord with all her heart and soul.

Joyce was very active in her community and her church. She always had a smile and encouraging word for everyone. Never met a stranger. Joyce and Ken loved spending time with their neighbors visiting and playing cards. She also liked playing twister and match games with her great grandchildren. Her hobbies were reading, crafts, gardening, needlepoint , and just being outdoors.

Joyce is survived by her son Wayne and wife Deby of Texas, grandson Jeff and wife Amy of Texas, great grandson Colton, great granddaughters, McKenna, Brintley, and Leighton all of Texas. Sister Mary Langenegger of Burns and brother Jim Gehring and wife Beulah of Moundridge. Several nieces and nephews and a host of friends all over the world.

Published in The Kansan on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
