

North Newton- Joyce Margaret Franz, 86, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Wichita, Kansas.



She was born December 5, 1933 at Didsbury, Alberta, Canada to John Peter and Emma (Braun) Loewen.



She was a resident of Newton, KS for 20 years and of North Newton for the last 7 years formerly residing in rural Sedgwick.



She earned a bachelor's degree in Education from Bethel College and a Master's degree in Library Science from Emporia State University.



She began teaching elementary school after graduating from college but soon stayed home to raise three children. After receiving her Master's degree, she worked as a librarian in the Sedgwick schools and later was the librarian at Valley Center Jr. High for 20 years.



She was a member of The First Mennonite Church, Halstead. She served as Chancel Choir director for 20 years, Handbell director for 39 years, deacon and held many other positions.



On May 27, 1955, she married Donald Lee Franz. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2012.



Survivors include son: Alan (Tim Host) Franz, Dallas, TX; daughters: Kathy (Bruce) Graham, Topeka; Sharon (David) Morford, Wichita; brother: Robert Loewen, Kelowna, British Columbia; sister: Myrtle Backus, Spruce Grove, Alberta; Lois (Wilf) Driedger, Chilliwack, British Columbia; sister-in-law: Betty Bodine, Goessel; brother-in-law: Dr. Joseph Duerksen, Roeland Park, KS; three grandchildren, three step grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and five step great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Louis Loewen.



A private family inurnment will take place at Halstead Cemetery.



A memorial service for family and friends is being planned for the spring/summer of 2021 pending the status of health and travel restrictions.



Memorials may be given to The First Mennonite Church, Halstead or Kidron Bethel Village Health Care Benevolent Fund in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.





