Joyce Margaret Franz
1933 - 2020
North Newton- Joyce Margaret Franz, 86, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Wichita, Kansas.

She was born December 5, 1933 at Didsbury, Alberta, Canada to John Peter and Emma (Braun) Loewen.

She was a resident of Newton, KS for 20 years and of North Newton for the last 7 years formerly residing in rural Sedgwick.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Education from Bethel College and a Master's degree in Library Science from Emporia State University.

She began teaching elementary school after graduating from college but soon stayed home to raise three children. After receiving her Master's degree, she worked as a librarian in the Sedgwick schools and later was the librarian at Valley Center Jr. High for 20 years.

She was a member of The First Mennonite Church, Halstead. She served as Chancel Choir director for 20 years, Handbell director for 39 years, deacon and held many other positions.

On May 27, 1955, she married Donald Lee Franz. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2012.

Survivors include son: Alan (Tim Host) Franz, Dallas, TX; daughters: Kathy (Bruce) Graham, Topeka; Sharon (David) Morford, Wichita; brother: Robert Loewen, Kelowna, British Columbia; sister: Myrtle Backus, Spruce Grove, Alberta; Lois (Wilf) Driedger, Chilliwack, British Columbia; sister-in-law: Betty Bodine, Goessel; brother-in-law: Dr. Joseph Duerksen, Roeland Park, KS; three grandchildren, three step grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and five step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Louis Loewen.

A private family inurnment will take place at Halstead Cemetery.

A memorial service for family and friends is being planned for the spring/summer of 2021 pending the status of health and travel restrictions.

Memorials may be given to The First Mennonite Church, Halstead or Kidron Bethel Village Health Care Benevolent Fund in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.


Published in The Kansan on Oct. 29, 2020.
October 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Franz family. Joyce was a lovely, friendly person and friend!!
Larry and Virginia Berger
Friend
October 28, 2020
We were shocked to hear about Joyce’s death. I, Berneil, now cherish especially the email messages she and I exchanged just a few weeks ago. As I also cherish the memories of traveling in Europe with Joyce and Don in 1955 with the Mennonite Singers. Ted rememberers with pleasure knowing Joyce on the Bethel campus when both were children. We hold her family close in our hearts.
Berneil and Ted Mueller
Friend
October 28, 2020
I remember being in library club and was president one year. I still have my library club pin. She was such a sweet lady with great values. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.
Patricia Senn Asher
Student
