1/
Joyce Rena Jordan
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Rena Jordan, 61, died Monday (November 9, 2020) at her home in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was born on February 13, 1959 in Newton, Ks., the daughter of Emmett S. and Katherine Wade Jordan. Joyce was raised in Newton, graduating from Newton High School in 1977.

She later moved to Missouri, working for General Electric in Springfield for four years. After moving to Kansas City, she was part of the Foster Grandparent Program through the school district as a teacher's aide. For thirty years, Joyce worked at the Public Library in Kansas City, Mo.

Joyce loved music, classic movies, her cats. She had a joyful personality and was always full of laughter.

Survivors include her daughter Joy Katherine Bayes of Newton; brothers E.J. Jordan of Newton; Wayne Jordan of Oakland, Calif., and Richard E. Jordan of Wichita.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Evelyn Yvonne Lee.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday (November 30, 2020) at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton, Ks. Those attending are asked to wear their mask at the services.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved