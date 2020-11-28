Joyce Rena Jordan, 61, died Monday (November 9, 2020) at her home in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born on February 13, 1959 in Newton, Ks., the daughter of Emmett S. and Katherine Wade Jordan. Joyce was raised in Newton, graduating from Newton High School in 1977.
She later moved to Missouri, working for General Electric in Springfield for four years. After moving to Kansas City, she was part of the Foster Grandparent Program through the school district as a teacher's aide. For thirty years, Joyce worked at the Public Library in Kansas City, Mo.
Joyce loved music, classic movies, her cats. She had a joyful personality and was always full of laughter.
Survivors include her daughter Joy Katherine Bayes of Newton; brothers E.J. Jordan of Newton; Wayne Jordan of Oakland, Calif., and Richard E. Jordan of Wichita.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Evelyn Yvonne Lee.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday (November 30, 2020) at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton, Ks. Those attending are asked to wear their mask at the services.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.