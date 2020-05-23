|
Judi Lynne Burkett, 73, died Thursday (May 21, 2020) at the Newton Medical Center.
She was born on February 11, 1947 in Wichita, Ks., the daughter of James and Doris Marcum Helfer. Judi was raised in Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 1965. She married David L. Burkett on June 24, 1966 in Newton.
Judi was a stay at home mom for several years before deciding to return to college to pursue a career in Nursing. She went to nursing school at Hesston College where she became an R.N. in 1994, going on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from Bethel College in 1998 and her Master's Degree in Nursing from Walden University in Dallas in 2003.
Judi worked at several longterm care facilities in the area before being a Practical Nursing Instructor at Hutchinson Community College for several years, retiring in 2017.
Judi was a member of the Hopefield Church in rural Moundridge where she was a Sunday School teacher and church pianist. Through the years, she had also been a member of the Red Hat Society, active in the Alzheimer's organization, enjoyed playing Bunko with her friends and loved to cook.
Survivors include her husband David of the home; her children Cheryl Brandewiede and her husband James of Hesston, Richard Burkett and wife Esperanza of Newton, Kevin Burkett and wife Theresa of rural Burrton, Sarah Hoss and husband Andrew of Wichita, and Daniel Burkett and wife Kristy of Newton; sister Vicki Hoffer and her daughter Shannon of Marion; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
Judi is preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother Danny.
The casket will be open at the funeral home on Tuesday (May 26th) between 12:00 Noon and 8:00 P.M.
Funeral services, with social distancing, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday (May 27th) at the Kingdom Life Church in Hesston. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
A memorial has been established with the Alzheimer's and Related Discords Association, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Published in The Kansan on May 23, 2020