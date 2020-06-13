Judith Coover
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Coover 78, calmly passed away June 11, 2020 at Comfort Care Homes, Newton, KS.

Judy died from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

Judy was born on February 10, 1942, in Grand Island, Nebraska. She married Jim Banman on July 20, 1984, in Arvada, Colorado. They lived in Denver and Centennial, Colorado, and relocated to Kansas in November 2017.

Judy graduated cum laude from the University of Nebraska in 1965 with a degree in psychology. She retired in 1998 as regional manager of administration with the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Denver.

Judy possessed a caring and tender soul. In her retirement years, she volunteered as a surrogate grandmother in Denver at Families First, a home for sexually and physically abused children, and as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), looking after the welfare of children in the court system until her memory decline interceded.

Judy with Jim loved to travel. Together, they visited four continents and many U.S. states. She was athletic as a recreational swimmer, golfer, skier and undaunted by bicycling long distances. Judy's passion was making quilts and fabric art. Her arms were always welcoming to her step-grandchildren, planning in detail their visits to Denver.

Surviving Judy are her devoted husband of 35 years, Jim Banman, North Newton, KS; her son, T.J. (Jennifer Hancock) Gerlach of Grand Junction, CO; her step children, Steve (Sandy) Banman of Goessel, KS; Susan Banman (Riccardo) Sileci of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Christine (Polly Schattel) Banman of Asheville, NC. She also is survived by five step-grandchildren: Craig Banman, Goessel, KS; Allison (Albino) Quinones; Austin, TX; Audrey Sileci, Sao Paulo; Natalie (Jonah) Mills, Redding, CA; Jacob Schattel, Asheville, NC., and two step-great-grandchildren, Albi Quinones and Gigi Mills.

Judy's sister, Patricia Molden, and her parents, Frank Glenwood and Marguerite Marian (Haddel) Coover predeceased Judy.

She also leaves many friends in Colorado where she lived for 44 years.

Cremation followed Judy's death. Her ashes will await Jim's and will be inurned together in Restlawn Gardens of Memories Cemetery, Newton.

Judy chose for memorial gifts to be designated to Advocates for Children in Aurora, CO, sent to Petersen Family Funeral Home, 215 N. Main St., Newton, KS 67114.

A memorial service will follow at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved