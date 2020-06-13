Judith Coover 78, calmly passed away June 11, 2020 at Comfort Care Homes, Newton, KS.



Judy died from complications of Alzheimer's disease.



Judy was born on February 10, 1942, in Grand Island, Nebraska. She married Jim Banman on July 20, 1984, in Arvada, Colorado. They lived in Denver and Centennial, Colorado, and relocated to Kansas in November 2017.



Judy graduated cum laude from the University of Nebraska in 1965 with a degree in psychology. She retired in 1998 as regional manager of administration with the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Denver.



Judy possessed a caring and tender soul. In her retirement years, she volunteered as a surrogate grandmother in Denver at Families First, a home for sexually and physically abused children, and as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), looking after the welfare of children in the court system until her memory decline interceded.



Judy with Jim loved to travel. Together, they visited four continents and many U.S. states. She was athletic as a recreational swimmer, golfer, skier and undaunted by bicycling long distances. Judy's passion was making quilts and fabric art. Her arms were always welcoming to her step-grandchildren, planning in detail their visits to Denver.



Surviving Judy are her devoted husband of 35 years, Jim Banman, North Newton, KS; her son, T.J. (Jennifer Hancock) Gerlach of Grand Junction, CO; her step children, Steve (Sandy) Banman of Goessel, KS; Susan Banman (Riccardo) Sileci of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Christine (Polly Schattel) Banman of Asheville, NC. She also is survived by five step-grandchildren: Craig Banman, Goessel, KS; Allison (Albino) Quinones; Austin, TX; Audrey Sileci, Sao Paulo; Natalie (Jonah) Mills, Redding, CA; Jacob Schattel, Asheville, NC., and two step-great-grandchildren, Albi Quinones and Gigi Mills.



Judy's sister, Patricia Molden, and her parents, Frank Glenwood and Marguerite Marian (Haddel) Coover predeceased Judy.



She also leaves many friends in Colorado where she lived for 44 years.



Cremation followed Judy's death. Her ashes will await Jim's and will be inurned together in Restlawn Gardens of Memories Cemetery, Newton.



Judy chose for memorial gifts to be designated to Advocates for Children in Aurora, CO, sent to Petersen Family Funeral Home, 215 N. Main St., Newton, KS 67114.



A memorial service will follow at a later date.

