Judy Ann Allison, 72, died Thursday (July 23, 2020) at the Newton Medical Center.
She was born on June 12, 1948 in Newton, Ks., the daughter of Ernest Lee and Waunita Jane Seeney Johnson. Judy was raised in Newton, graduating from Newton High School in 1967.
She married Lee Allison on February 15, 1968 in Newton. They continued to live in Newton for many years.
Through the years the Allison's had attended Grace Community Church in Newton.
Survivors include her husband Lee of the home; son Seth Allison of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter Misha Duncan of Wichita; twin granddaughters Roaana Duncan and Shaelyn Duncan of Newton; sister Sharon Lavender of Newton; and a half-brother Jerry Johnson.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents and brother Johnnie Johnson.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday between 12:00 Noon and 8:00 P.M., where the family will receive friends between 6:00 and 8:00 P.M. Proper social distancing is appreciated.
Condolences may be left at http://www.broadwaycolonialfh.com
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.