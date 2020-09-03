Julie Stauffer 55, died Monday August 31, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Marion, Kansas, following a brief illness. She was born June 11, 1965, in Wichita, Kansas. Norman and Dorothy (Regier) Stauffer lovingly raised Julie in the Newton area.



Julie worked in the medical field her entire life working in the Hillsboro, Goessel and Newton area. She was a member of the Columbus Avenue Church of Christ of in Newton, Kansas.



Julie enjoyed spending time with her loving friends and family, and especially enjoyed special times with her son Jared who was the love of her life. She enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking along with following Jared's sports teams as she was his biggest cheer leader.



She is survived by her son Jared Janzen of the home; Brothers Jeff (Karla) Stauffer of Newton and Tim (Linda) Stauffer of Wichita. She is also survived by her former husband and Jared's father Corey Janzen of Hillsboro and by 1 niece, 4 nephews, 1 great niece and 4 great nephews. She will also be missed by her special friends Tammy Shaw and Carrie Penner.



Julie is preceded in death by her parents Norman and Dorothy Stauffer.



A memorial service and celebration of Julie's life will be 10:00 a.m., Friday September 4, 2020 at the Columbus Avenue Church of Christ in Newton with Pastor Buddy Aldridge presiding. A committal service will follow in Restlawn Gardens of Memory Rural Newton, Kansas.



Memorial donations are suggested to the Jared Janzen Education Fund in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

