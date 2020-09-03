1/1
Julie Stauffer
1965 - 2020
Julie Stauffer 55, died Monday August 31, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Marion, Kansas, following a brief illness. She was born June 11, 1965, in Wichita, Kansas. Norman and Dorothy (Regier) Stauffer lovingly raised Julie in the Newton area.

Julie worked in the medical field her entire life working in the Hillsboro, Goessel and Newton area. She was a member of the Columbus Avenue Church of Christ of in Newton, Kansas.

Julie enjoyed spending time with her loving friends and family, and especially enjoyed special times with her son Jared who was the love of her life. She enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking along with following Jared's sports teams as she was his biggest cheer leader.

She is survived by her son Jared Janzen of the home; Brothers Jeff (Karla) Stauffer of Newton and Tim (Linda) Stauffer of Wichita. She is also survived by her former husband and Jared's father Corey Janzen of Hillsboro and by 1 niece, 4 nephews, 1 great niece and 4 great nephews. She will also be missed by her special friends Tammy Shaw and Carrie Penner.

Julie is preceded in death by her parents Norman and Dorothy Stauffer.

A memorial service and celebration of Julie's life will be 10:00 a.m., Friday September 4, 2020 at the Columbus Avenue Church of Christ in Newton with Pastor Buddy Aldridge presiding. A committal service will follow in Restlawn Gardens of Memory Rural Newton, Kansas.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Jared Janzen Education Fund in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

Published in The Kansan on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Columbus Avenue Church of Christ
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
September 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Julie is a special blessing to many.
Izzie Klassen
Friend
September 2, 2020
Great co-worker, always a live-wire. She will be missed wherever she was taking her talents.
Judith Unruh
Coworker
September 2, 2020
She was a dear Christian sister to me and made me feel so welcome at our church when I moved to
Newton.
Rest in peace dear sister

Patricia pipes
Friend
September 1, 2020
Julie was such a neat lady!! Always there for her son and friends. She would light up a room with her smile!! She will be missed terribly.
Sheri Lubbers
Friend
September 1, 2020
Julie was such an amazing, God loving woman. She was always there if you needed her. I was once feeling worthless and unlovable. But she changed my outlook on life. She had me listen to a song by the name of Beloved by Jordan Feliz. She was like a mother to me. She will be greatly missed. May God bless Jared and everyone effected by her passing.
Michael Peugh
Friend
September 1, 2020
Jessica Garwood
Friend
