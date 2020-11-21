Karl Alvin Wenzel, 88, Newton, passed away November 16, 2020. He was born April 29, 1932, in Burrton, KS.
Karl served in the U.S. Army from 1953 – 1961. He was an oil field mechanic and farmed in Burrton, KS.
Karl was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin A. and Bertha E. (Base) Wenzel, and daughter, Debra K. Wenzel.
Survivors include his wife, Diana; daughter, Karla McConnell (Weldon) of Salina; three grandchildren, Sarah and Nathan McConnell of Salina and Jack Higgins of Oregon; sister, Twila McCoy of Wichita; two great grandchildren; and niece, Renee Dreiling of Wichita.
Graveside services will occur at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.