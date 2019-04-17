Karolyn K. Unruh, 71, died Tuesday (April 16, 2019) in Halstead.
She was born Jan. 9, 1948, in Halstead to Ervin C. and Gertrude (Wiggers) Wedel.
A lifelong Halstead area resident, she attended Gardenview Country School, Halstead High School and was a member of First Mennonite Church, Halstead.
She worked in case management at Halstead Hospital, retiring after 36 years.
On Nov. 7, 1969, she married Allen D. Unruh in Newton. He survives.
Other survivors include brothers, LaVern (Louise) Wedel of Surprise, Arizona, Verlin (Rose) Wedel of Loveland, Colorado, and Norman Wedel of Wichita; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Wedel of Moundridge.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Everett Wedel.
Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday (April 18, 2019) at Kaufman Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday (April 19, 2019) at Halstead Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at First Mennonite Church, Halstead, with Pastor Steven Wilcox officiating.
Memorials may be given to First Mennonite Church in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Kaufman Funeral Home Inc
418 Chestnut St
Halstead, KS 67056
(316) 835-2233
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 17, 2019