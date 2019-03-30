Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Petersen Funeral Home
215 N. Main
Newton, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Berends
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine "Kay" Berends


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katherine "Kay" Berends Obituary
Katherine "Kay" Berends, 67, passed away on Monday (March 25, 2019) at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Kay was born on May 31, 1951, in Strong City, to Marvin and Anita Berends.

She was a graduate of Newton High School, class of 1971.

She was a longtime employee of Red Coach Inn and had served as a volunteer for Caring Hands Humane Society for many years.

Kay enjoyed crocheting, especially lap pads and baby blankets. She enjoyed visiting her sister, Alice, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and she loved her many cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Anita Berends.

She is survived by her sister, Alice and husband Earl Barnes.

Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m., May 11, 2019, at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel in Newton. An inurnment will follow the service at Walton City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Caring Hands Humane Society, 1400 SE Third St., Newton, KS 67114. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now