|
|
Katherine "Kay" Berends, 67, passed away on Monday (March 25, 2019) at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
Kay was born on May 31, 1951, in Strong City, to Marvin and Anita Berends.
She was a graduate of Newton High School, class of 1971.
She was a longtime employee of Red Coach Inn and had served as a volunteer for Caring Hands Humane Society for many years.
Kay enjoyed crocheting, especially lap pads and baby blankets. She enjoyed visiting her sister, Alice, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and she loved her many cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Anita Berends.
She is survived by her sister, Alice and husband Earl Barnes.
Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m., May 11, 2019, at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel in Newton. An inurnment will follow the service at Walton City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Caring Hands Humane Society, 1400 SE Third St., Newton, KS 67114. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 30, 2019