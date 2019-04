Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Flickinger. View Sign Service Information Moundridge Funeral Home - MOUNDRIDGE 115 EAST COLE Moundridge , KS 67107 (620)-345-3800 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn "Kathy" (Penner) Flickinger, 81, died Sunday (April 28, 2019) at her home in Moundridge. She was born to Alvin and Frieda (Rempel) Penner on March 15, 1938.



She was a member of Eden Mennonite Church in rural Moundridge. She was a former x-ray technician at Hertzler Clinic in Halstead.



Kathy was united in marriage to Lee Flickinger on April 30, 1960, in Hillsboro.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Willis D. Penner. She is survived by her husband Lee; daughters Robin (Kyle) Schrag, and Marcia (Sam) Goering; grandchildren, Austin Goering, Andy Goering, and Michelle Schrag; sister, LaVerna (Penner) Shaw (Jim); and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Penner.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday (May 1, 2019) at Eden Mennonite Church. Interment will follow at Eden Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (April 30, 2019) at Moundridge Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Eden Mennonite Church or Camp Mennoscah, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.



Kathryn "Kathy" (Penner) Flickinger, 81, died Sunday (April 28, 2019) at her home in Moundridge. She was born to Alvin and Frieda (Rempel) Penner on March 15, 1938.She was a member of Eden Mennonite Church in rural Moundridge. She was a former x-ray technician at Hertzler Clinic in Halstead.Kathy was united in marriage to Lee Flickinger on April 30, 1960, in Hillsboro.Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Willis D. Penner. She is survived by her husband Lee; daughters Robin (Kyle) Schrag, and Marcia (Sam) Goering; grandchildren, Austin Goering, Andy Goering, and Michelle Schrag; sister, LaVerna (Penner) Shaw (Jim); and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Penner.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday (May 1, 2019) at Eden Mennonite Church. Interment will follow at Eden Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (April 30, 2019) at Moundridge Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Eden Mennonite Church or Camp Mennoscah, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107. Published in The Kansan on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close