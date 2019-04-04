Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kay Emery "Red" Swarts, 81, died Saturday (March 30, 2019) at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Newton, to Abraham Artman and Margaret Ida (Eberhart) Swarts. Kay went by the nickname of Red, owing to his naturally red hair. In fact, many of his friends never knew his given name, only knowing him as Red.



After graduating from Newton High School in 1956, Red went into the Army and served overseas in the 124th Signal Company as a radio operator. Once back stateside, he worked for several years at Detroiter Mobile Homes in Hutchinson before starting his final career at Southwestern Bell Telephone in 1966 until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, Red became a hobby farmer and raised cattle for a number of years. He often said if he had to do it over again, being in the ranching business would have been his preferred lifelong profession.



On Dec. 22, 1961, Red married Lyola Lorraine Fallis at her home in Hutchinson. They divorced in 1977. They had two children, Casey Allen and wife, Sharon, and children, Elizabeth and Justin of Hutchinson; and Troy Lee and children: Joshua of Wichita and Nikki Megyri of Hutchinson. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren; his brother, Lynn Edward Swarts of Newton; and sister, Gloria Ann Shephard of Oregon.



Red was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda Joyleen Dyck; and ex-wife, Lyola Lorraine Wright.



An avid motorcyclist in his younger days, Red began running long distances after a knee injury. His running led directly to his long love affair with bicycling, which he enjoyed almost to the end. During his 80th year, Red racked up over 4,000 miles on his various bicycles before succumbing to pancreatic cancer.



Another favorite pastime was drinking coffee at McDonald's with his buddies, Monday through Friday, come rain or shine.



Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (April 6, 2019) at Elliott Mortuary. The family will be present from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with military honors conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard at 3 p.m. No other services are planned. Cremation will take place.



1219 N. Main

Hutchinson , KS 67501

