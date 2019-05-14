|
|
Winona Kaye (Friesen) Penner died Saturday (May 11, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. She was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Sutton, Nebraska, to Fred and Tena (Janzen) Friesen.
She married Virgil Penner on Sept. 10, 1961, at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson, Nebraska. Kaye was a graduate of Bethel College and Wichita State University. She worked as an R.N. at Bethel Deaconess Hospital and as a professor of nursing at Bethel College.
She is survived by her husband, Virgil; daughter, Sondra (Tony) Otto; son, Tom (Paige); and grandchildren: Jon (Natalie) Otto, Sarah Otto, Ryan Penner and Mara Penner. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (May 14, 2019), with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m., at Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main St., Newton. Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at Grace Hill Mennonite Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Hill Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethel College or Kidron Bethel Village.
Published in The Kansan on May 14, 2019