Hillsboro – Gib Suderman, 79, passed away March 10, 2020 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. He was born February 14, 1941 in Hillsboro to Jonas and Verna (Hagen) Suderman. He married Elaine Dick July 17, 1964 in Billings, Montana. Survivors include: wife, Elaine Suderman of Hillsboro; daughters, Carrie Horn of McPherson, Claire (David) Sanders of Hillsboro; brothers, Rodney (Shirley) Suderman of rural Marion, Joel (Dawn) Suderman of rural Marion; sisters, Karen (Larry) Penner of Newton, Marilynn Hiebert of Bridgeton, Missouri; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church rural Hillsboro officiated by Pastor Bill Rudd. Interment at Ebenfeld cemetery rural Hillsboro. Family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cottonwood Valley Baptist Church in Hillsboro. Memorials to Cottonwood Valley Baptist Church or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 17, 2020