Kenneth E. West 63, died Wednesday September 23, 2020 at his Newton residence. He was born December 24, 1956 in Wichita, Kansas to Kenneth F. and Ernestine R. (Lickey) West. On June 19, 2000 he celebrated his commitment ceremony with Nancy Johnson and she survives.



Kenneth was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving his country in the United States Army. He attended First Church of God in Newton and worked as a donations collector at the Salvation Army. Kenneth was known as a Jack of all trades and a handy man. He has a special relationship with Karly Green who he proudly call his "daughter" and was grateful for her help and care.



He is survived by Karly Green and Latisha Butler who were loving caregivers and friends; his son Aaron West; 2 Brothers Bill and his wife Deb West and Steven West; one Sister Roseanne and her husband Kent Barnes and two grandchildren.



Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents and one nephew Kenny Cox.



A celebration of Kenneth's life will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 29th at First Church of God Newton with Pastor Clint McBroom presiding. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Private family interment will be at a later date.



Memorials are suggested made out to Petersen Funeral Home to help with expenses

