Kenny Dent, 67, died Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. He was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Hutchinson, the son of Joyce (Koehn) and Gene Dent.
On June 18, 1983, he married Marla Sue Stevens in Newton; she survives of the home. Kenny was the owner/operator of Dent Auto Body Shop in Newton and Whitewater. Kenny also worked as an assembler at AGCO in Hesston and in maintenance and repair at Harvey County West Park.
Kenny lived a life of service to others. He could always be found tinkering in his garage helping a family member, friend or neighbor repair cars, lawn equipment or almost anything brought over. He never passed a stranger stranded on the highway without stopping to help and make sure they were okay.
Several local race car drivers can thank Kenny for their paint jobs on their cars. He enjoyed his time at 81 Speedway and other raceways watching his friends race and meeting people.
Kenny could be found most often spending his spare time at West Lake in rural Harvey County, where he enjoyed fishing from the Little Arkansas River. We're sure he made many friends and connections with folks while fishing.
Of all of Kenny's accomplishments, work and hobbies, his favorite was being a family man. He loved to care for his wife, kids, grandkids and was a special uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Marla of the home; mother, Joyce of Newton; daughters, Heather Tacy of Newton and Kristi Dent of Hesston; brothers, Roger Dent of Tacoma, Washington, and Dean Dent of McPherson; and sisters: Aimee Metzler, Melanie Hanna, Jodi Dent and Juli Siebert, all of Newton. He is also survived by four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Kenny is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Dent; and brother, Steven Dent.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor David Brace presiding. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, rural Halstead.
Memorials may be made to Marla Dent for the Kenny Dent Memorial Fund, in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 3, 2019