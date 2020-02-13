|
Kent B. Schirer, 58, died Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He was born March 16, 1961, in Newton, to Keith and Wilma (Suffield) Schirer.
Kent had a love of gardening and being in the outdoors at his rural Harvey County home. He sold his produce at the Newton Farmers Market for several years. Kent enjoyed caring for the chickens and cats that made their home around his place.
He is survived by his mother, Wilma Hybsha of Newton; sister, Brenda Jennings of Wichita; and two brothers, Kyle and Brian (Janis) Schirer, both of Newton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Kent is preceded in death by his father.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Donna Voteau presiding. Private family interment will be in the Restlawn Gardens of Memory, rural Newton.
Memorials are suggested to in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 13, 2020