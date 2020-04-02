Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kermit W. "Sam" Banman. View Sign Service Information Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston 107 South Lancaster Hesston , KS 67062 (620)-327-2685 Send Flowers Obituary

Kermit "Sam" W. Banman, 76, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Schowalter Villa. He was born December 17, 1943 in Goessel, Kansas, the son of Samuel J. and Selma (Schmidt) Banman. He was raised in Goessel and lived briefly in Denver, CO. and Inman before settling in Hesston to raise his family.



He worked in agricultural manufacturing at AGCO in Hesston for more than 40 years. Sam was a member of Whitestone Mennonite Church in Hesston. He enjoyed fishing, boating and helping others especially with automotive repairs. He also loved attending his grandkids' games and performances and took great pride in seeing his boys grow and raise families of their own.



He was united in marriage to Dolores R. Klassen on August 18, 1966 in Elbing, Kansas.



Survivors include his wife; two sons, Jeffrey L. (Teri) Banman, Lenexa, KS., and Christopher S. (Danielle) Banman, Stilwell, KS.; sister, Mary Ann Bartel, Alberta, CA; and six grandchildren, Erin Banman (Andrew), Nicholas (Jozie) Banman, Anna Banman, Allyssa Banman, Jacob Banman, and Joseph Banman.



Sam was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and five sisters.



Due to concerns with the coronavirus, a private family burial will take place at Eastlawn Cemetery, Hesston, KS. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced and held at a later date at Whitestone Mennonite Church. Memorial donations may be made to MCC or Mennonite Central Committee in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062. Kermit "Sam" W. Banman, 76, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Schowalter Villa. He was born December 17, 1943 in Goessel, Kansas, the son of Samuel J. and Selma (Schmidt) Banman. He was raised in Goessel and lived briefly in Denver, CO. and Inman before settling in Hesston to raise his family.He worked in agricultural manufacturing at AGCO in Hesston for more than 40 years. Sam was a member of Whitestone Mennonite Church in Hesston. He enjoyed fishing, boating and helping others especially with automotive repairs. He also loved attending his grandkids' games and performances and took great pride in seeing his boys grow and raise families of their own.He was united in marriage to Dolores R. Klassen on August 18, 1966 in Elbing, Kansas.Survivors include his wife; two sons, Jeffrey L. (Teri) Banman, Lenexa, KS., and Christopher S. (Danielle) Banman, Stilwell, KS.; sister, Mary Ann Bartel, Alberta, CA; and six grandchildren, Erin Banman (Andrew), Nicholas (Jozie) Banman, Anna Banman, Allyssa Banman, Jacob Banman, and Joseph Banman.Sam was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and five sisters.Due to concerns with the coronavirus, a private family burial will take place at Eastlawn Cemetery, Hesston, KS. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced and held at a later date at Whitestone Mennonite Church. Memorial donations may be made to MCC or Mennonite Central Committee in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062. Published in The Kansan on Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close