1/1
Kermit W. "Sam" Banman
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kermit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kermit ""Sam"" W. Banman, 76, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Schowalter Villa. He was born December 17, 1943 in Goessel, Kansas, the son of Samuel J. and Selma (Schmidt) Banman. He was raised in Goessel and lived briefly in Denver, CO. and Inman before settling in Hesston to raise his family.

He worked in agricultural manufacturing at AGCO in Hesston for more than 40 years. Sam was a member of Whitestone Mennonite Church in Hesston. He enjoyed fishing, boating and helping others especially with automotive repairs. He also loved attending his grandkids' games and performances and took great pride in seeing his boys grow and raise families of their own.

He was united in marriage to Dolores R. Klassen on August 18, 1966 in Elbing, Kansas.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Jeffrey L. (Teri) Banman, Lenexa, KS., and Christopher S. (Danielle) Banman, Stilwell, KS.; sister, Mary Ann Bartel, Alberta, CA; and six grandchildren, Erin (Andrew) Thornton, Nicholas (Jozie) Banman, Anna Banman, Allyssa Banman, Jacob Banman, and Joseph Banman.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and five sisters.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Whitestone Mennonite Church, Hesston. Lunch will follow.

Due to concerns with the coronavirus, please practice social distancing and wear a mask. If you are not able to attend you may watch the service live at the following link https://youtu.be/Ned_aOqSIT4.

A private family burial has taken place at Eastlawn Cemetery, Hesston, KS. Memorial donations may be made to MCC or Mennonite Central Committee in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
10:00 AM
Whitestone Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston
107 South Lancaster
Hesston, KS 67062
620-327-2685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved