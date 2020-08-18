

Kevin E. Brown, 61, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas.



Kevin was born April 23, 1959 in Pratt, Kansas to Leslie A. and Laureen (Hawkins) Brown, where he spent his time playing with his siblings, Kent and Jonnie Mae. He attended Pratt High School, and although he didn't finish he still enjoyed playing football and spending time with his friends.



He later moved to the Wichita-Newton area. It was here that he found God after experiencing a rough patch, and through Him overcame many things. He was determined to better his life and himself as much as possible. He always made sure to keep an eye on his family.



Familial bonds were the most important part of Kevin's life; From doting on his nieces and nephews to make sure they were doing okay, to giving someone a stern look and a tough-love speech when he knew was necessary, and then wrapping it up with a silly face and a joke to let you know he only did it because he loved you. He had the biggest heart, and would give up everything to help you if you needed it.



On August 24, 2008, he met the love of his life, Kimberly Degolier-Moll. It started out as a few messages here and there, but they both realized quickly that there was more to it than this. It didn't take long before they were inseparable. He took in her son, Jordan (Moll) Finch, and cared for him as his own. He loved going to Jordan's orchestra concerts, and was his #2 fan (not to be outdone by Kimberly, of course). Kevin also enjoyed spending nights in with the family, ordering pizza and picking out movies to watch.



He was a prankster, too. You always had to be on your toes with him, watching every corner you came around lest he jump out from behind it, leaving you standing in shock as he ran the opposite direction chuckling. Don't try and get him back though!



Kevin was a hard worker, and spent a total of over 20 years as a corrections technician at Mirror, Inc. in Wichita. He was a member of the 2nd Baptist Church in Pratt. He loved God and his good grace, he loved his job, and most of all loved his family.



He enjoyed looking at cars and would regularly spend hours talking about all of the best ones he'd ever owned. He loved animals, especially his late pets Sheba and Poncho. He also spent a lot of time listening to music, and could regularly be found jamming out to a multitude of genres. His favorite songs were Here Without You by 3 Doors Down, Someone Like You by Adele, and anything by Al Green.



Kevin is survived by his fiancée Kimberly Moll of Newton; Son Jordan Finch and his husband Steven Finch of Park City; Brother Kent Brown and his fiancée Iris Jackson of Newton; Nieces Vanessa Brown, Stacy Johnson, Timchell Tarbet; Nephews Phillip Finley, Craig Finley, Travis Finley, Jr., and Donnell Finley, along with many great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Jonnie Mae Finley.



A gathering and visitation time with an open casket will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, at 215 North Main, Newton, Kansas.



Memorial Donations may be made to Kimberly Moll in care of Petersen Funeral Home to help with medical expenses.





