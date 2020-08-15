1/1
Kurt Everett Spielman
Kurt Everett Spielman 47, went to be with his heavenly father on August 10 th 2020. He was full of life and love, avid fisherman and a lover of music. His most valuable gift he gave was time spent with others, A man that would of gave his shirt off his back to his family or friends.

He is survived by his parents Glen & Hazel Spielman, his brother Glen & Delene Spielman, His brother Neal Spielman & Family, His sister Glenna Tessendorf, His brother John & Marcy Spielman, His daughters Tina Adams & Emma Spielman, His son Matthew Spielman, His grandchildren Lane, Isaiah, Dalasia. His nieces Christina Arrington, Crystal Jones. His nephews Glen the Third & Christian Spielman.

He will greatly be missed by his loved ones.

Celebration of life will be at a later date.

Published in The Kansan on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
August 14, 2020
We love and miss you uncle Kurt :(
Christina Areington
Family
August 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss he's in a better place
Danelle Leaird
August 14, 2020
Your likes on fb. Will be missed and your comments always made me laugh. Had a blast hanging with you in middle school. I know you and rich are having fun telling stories kicking back just relaxing floating the clouds.
Stephanie Montgomery
