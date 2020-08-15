

Kurt Everett Spielman 47, went to be with his heavenly father on August 10 th 2020. He was full of life and love, avid fisherman and a lover of music. His most valuable gift he gave was time spent with others, A man that would of gave his shirt off his back to his family or friends.



He is survived by his parents Glen & Hazel Spielman, his brother Glen & Delene Spielman, His brother Neal Spielman & Family, His sister Glenna Tessendorf, His brother John & Marcy Spielman, His daughters Tina Adams & Emma Spielman, His son Matthew Spielman, His grandchildren Lane, Isaiah, Dalasia. His nieces Christina Arrington, Crystal Jones. His nephews Glen the Third & Christian Spielman.



He will greatly be missed by his loved ones.



Celebration of life will be at a later date.



