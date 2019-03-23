Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaDean Mae Ratzlaff. View Sign





A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Mrs. LaDean Mae Ratzlaff, 90, was born in Kansas and was a resident of Gautier, Mississippi, for the past two years before passing away at home, surrounded by family.She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin Luther Koehn and Hilda Unruh-Koehn; her son, Charles David Ratzlaff; grandson, Charles William Bunch; great-grandson, Hayden G. Ely; and great-granddaughter, Hannah M. Ely.She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Sara (Ronald) Dick of Burrton, Kay (Jimmy) Carter of Greely, Colorado, and Catherine Ratzlaff-Bunch of Gautier, Mississippi; three sons, Robert (Cindy) Ratzlaff of Geary, Oklahoma, Paul (Judy) Ratzlaff of Wichita and Ty Ratzlaff of Emerson, Nebraska; two sisters, Arlene (late husband, Bob) Moffett of Peabody and Deloris (Jerry) Voth of Moundridge; 14 grandchildren: Stacey Carter, Jamie (Jason) Reeves, Janon (Chad) Johnson, Jeremy (Sarah) Dick, Lucas (Nacona) Dick, Tomi (Drew) Ledford, Lyndsie Gorman, Lura (Chris) Morris, Joshua (Jessica) Smith , Sarah (Stephan) Safstrom, Nathan Smith, Andras Surber, Eric Surber and Tyrece Ratzlaff; and 26 great-grandchildren; along with a special friend, Peggy Owens of Burrton, and a host of family and friends who loved her dearly.A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Published in The Kansan on Mar. 23, 2019

