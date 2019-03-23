Mrs. LaDean Mae Ratzlaff, 90, was born in Kansas and was a resident of Gautier, Mississippi, for the past two years before passing away at home, surrounded by family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin Luther Koehn and Hilda Unruh-Koehn; her son, Charles David Ratzlaff; grandson, Charles William Bunch; great-grandson, Hayden G. Ely; and great-granddaughter, Hannah M. Ely.
She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Sara (Ronald) Dick of Burrton, Kay (Jimmy) Carter of Greely, Colorado, and Catherine Ratzlaff-Bunch of Gautier, Mississippi; three sons, Robert (Cindy) Ratzlaff of Geary, Oklahoma, Paul (Judy) Ratzlaff of Wichita and Ty Ratzlaff of Emerson, Nebraska; two sisters, Arlene (late husband, Bob) Moffett of Peabody and Deloris (Jerry) Voth of Moundridge; 14 grandchildren: Stacey Carter, Jamie (Jason) Reeves, Janon (Chad) Johnson, Jeremy (Sarah) Dick, Lucas (Nacona) Dick, Tomi (Drew) Ledford, Lyndsie Gorman, Lura (Chris) Morris, Joshua (Jessica) Smith, Sarah (Stephan) Safstrom, Nathan Smith, Andras Surber, Eric Surber and Tyrece Ratzlaff; and 26 great-grandchildren; along with a special friend, Peggy Owens of Burrton, and a host of family and friends who loved her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 23, 2019