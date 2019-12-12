|
Larry H. Winter, 74, died Monday (Dec. 9, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. He was part of a set of triplets born Dec. 14, 1944, in Marion to Herbert William and Opal Eileen Converse. Larry was raised in the Peabody and Marion areas, graduating from Peabody High School.
Larry served in the U.S. Navy for three years. He married Georgia Kay Baum. She died on July 31, 1990. He later married Gloria Dawn Paulson in 2002 in Peabody.
Larry had worked for the city of Newton and later for Mid-Continent Cabinetry until retiring.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria of the home in Newton; one son, Eric Winter of Austin, Texas; daughter, Shannon Winter of Overland Park; stepdaughter, Christy Padilla of Illinois; his two brothers, Harry Winter of Walton And Garry Winter of Wichita; two sisters, Koni Yoder of Peabody and Melody Grosse of Newton; and four grandchildren.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sharon Spangler.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or viewing as cremation has been effected.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 12, 2019