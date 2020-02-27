|
|
Larry Dean Pippitt, 81, died Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Center in Wichita. He was born on April 27, 1938, in Dodge City, to Norby and Helen (Earnshaw) Pippitt.
He was married to his first wife, Judith C. Pippitt, and she preceded him in death in 2011. He later married Joan Purkey in 2013; she survives of the home.
Larry was a graduate of Dodge City High School and served his country in the United States Army. He was active in 4-H growing up, where he cared for horses and was in many parades in Dodge City.
He was retired from the Santa Fe Railroad after 38 years, where he was a Roundhouse Foreman.
Larry had a love of trains and collected train memorabilia and other collections throughout the years. He enjoyed spending time fishing, especially at Marion Reservoir and East Lake, east of Newton. He could often be found enjoying NASCAR and Sprint Car racing or enjoying his beloved Jayhawks during a basketball game.
He was a loving husband and grandfather and family was important to him. He looked forward to spending time with his loving family and friends. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife, Joan of the home; son, Stacy Pippitt of Burden; sister, Becky (John) Shumard of Maize; stepson, Mark (Rachael) Lofland of Moscow Mills, Missouri; and stepdaughter, Susan Katzenmeier of Arcadia, Oklahoma. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Cody, Shay, Allie and Jace; four step-grandchildren: Lucas, Jake, Brendan and Jarrod; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Judith; and one granddaughter.
Graveside committal service will be 11 a.m. Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 27, 2020