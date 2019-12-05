Larry Wayne Jay

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Wayne Jay.
Service Information
Jost Funeral Home
401 S Washington St
Hillsboro, KS
67063
(620)-947-3622
Obituary
Send Flowers

Goessel – Larry Wayne Jay, 67, died Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at Wheat State Manor in Whitewater. He was born Oct. 18, 1952, in Wichita to Virgil Wayne and Barbara Jean (Burgman) Jay. He married Peggy Hall May 26, 1973 in Augusta.

Survivors include wife, Peggy Jay of Goessel; sons, Michael (Jennifer) Jay of rural Hillsboro and Brian (Amy) Jay of Houston; daughter, Karry (Jon) Lawrence of Newton; grandchildren: Cody, Vivianne, Ellis, Emery and Briar; and uncle, Ed Jay of Burden.

Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at Golden Plains Free Methodist Church, rural Newton. Committal service will be 11 a.m. Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) at Cresco Cemetery, rural Howard.

Memorials to Goessel Community Foundation Impact Fund in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.