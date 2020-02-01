Larry Wright

Guest Book
  • "Always fun at his pool."
    - Steve Jurbala
  • "Rest easy. You will now walk among the angels, hand in hand..."
    - John Bailey
  • "We wish Larry well on his final journey to join his family..."
    - Ken Stierwalt
  • "Always enjoyed talks, drinks, dinners with Larry."
    - Ronald C Johnston
  • "Rest Larry, until you hear at dawn, the low, clear reveille..."
    - Harry Simpson
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry Wright passed away Jan. 17, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the age of 81. Larry was born to Robert L. and Frances (Fee) Wright in Newton.

Larry travelled the world both in his service to his country with the Army and in exploration of different places. Larry had a successful career with Sears and American Airlines, residing in Kansas City, Chicago and then he and his husband, Frank, settled in Arlington Texas, where they made a home that welcomed family and friends. Larry's exploration led him to Florida, where he warmed himself in comfort with clear memory of Kansas winters.

Larry was preceded in death by his father; mother; brother, Robert; and sister, Marilyn.

He is survived by his niece; seven nephews; family and many friends.

Larry's remains were cremated as he directed and no funeral service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sedgwick United Methodist Church, Sedgwick.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.