Larry Wright passed away Jan. 17, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the age of 81. Larry was born to Robert L. and Frances (Fee) Wright in Newton.



Larry travelled the world both in his service to his country with the Army and in exploration of different places. Larry had a successful career with Sears and American Airlines, residing in Kansas City, Chicago and then he and his husband, Frank, settled in Arlington Texas, where they made a home that welcomed family and friends. Larry's exploration led him to Florida, where he warmed himself in comfort with clear memory of Kansas winters.



Larry was preceded in death by his father; mother; brother, Robert; and sister, Marilyn.



He is survived by his niece; seven nephews; family and many friends.



Larry's remains were cremated as he directed and no funeral service is planned.



Published in The Kansan on Feb. 1, 2020

