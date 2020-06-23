Laura Jean (Hungerford) Curiel
1970 - 2020
Newton - Laura Jean (Hungerford) Curiel was called home to our Lord on June 14, 2020. Laura was born January 21, 1970 at Newton, Kansas to Gary Hungerford and Sally Jackson.

Laura was a graduate of Newton High School and beautician school. Laura was heavily involved in Special Olympics and coached several sports in Special Olympics for several years.

Laura enjoyed camping, fishing, baking with grandchildren, sports and gardening.

Laura is survived by her significant other, Travis Doll; two daughters, Marissa Hungerford and partner Delano Bledsoe of Derby, Kansas; Sara Douglass and partner Shane Watson of Wichita, Kansas; mother, Sally Jackson and step-father, James Jackson of Newton, Kansas; former spouse Robert Curiel of Valley Center, Kansas; brothers, Andrew Jackson and spouse Amber Jackson of Newton, Kansas; Christopher Jackson-Justen and husband Donald Justen of Bedford, Texas; Travis Hungerford and spouse Jasmine of Tucson Arizona; sisters, Tammy Jackson and spouse Bob Jackson of Newton, Kansas; Jeanette Reeves and fiancé James Metzer of Hutchinson, Kansas; and Krista Hungerford of Tucson, Arizona.

There will be a Celebration of Life held by the family July 11, 2020.

On-line condolences may be left at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in The Kansan on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
